New Delhi: As the BJP could not cross the majority mark to form the government in Jharkhand, its ‘former younger brother’ in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, on Monday came down heavily on the saffron party and said it’s time for the party to ‘self-introspect’. The Shiv Sena also stated that the CAA and the NRC could not help the saffron party to win the hearts of the voters in the state.

“Though the BJP ruled the state for the past five years, yet it could not gain its full strength in Jharkhand. They failed to get votes in the name of PM Modi. The rising protests across the country over the CAA and the NRC could not benefit the party in the state,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by a news channel.

He said that there is a need for the saffron party to introspect why they are losing Jharkhand after Maharashtra.

As per updates from the EC, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is all set to form the government. While the incumbent BJP is leading on 24 seats, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has crossed the majority mark and leading by 46 seats out 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly.

Current Chief Minister Raghubar Das is trailing from Jamshedpur East with 4,643. On the other hand, JMM leader Hemant Soren is leading in 24 seats.

Commenting on the emerging trends, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, earlier in the day, asserted that the BJP will come back to power and said that it was too early to react on the early trends.

The statement from the Shiv Sena on Jharkhand Electio 2019 results comes after it broke the alliance with the saffron party for government formation in the state. The Shiv Sena later stitched an alliance with the Congress and NCP and formed the government in Maharashtra.