New Delhi: Throwing weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to control population, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ recently welcomed the cause- but not without taking some potshots.

Targetting a certain section of Muslims, an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece alleged, “fundamentalist Muslims are not concerned about population explosion and are not ready to come out of the mindset of “hum do humare pacchis” (we two, our 25 children).”

In his Independence Day address on Thursday, PM Modi voiced concern over “population explosion”, stating that it leads to many difficulties. He also said that keeping one’s families small is an act of patriotism.

The Shiv Sena supported it by saying that late Bal Thackeray always advocated it.

“The NDA government under Modi is espousing the policies of the Shiv Sena. This is in national interest,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the move and tweeted, “Majority of India is young & productive, but this advantage will only last till 2040. @PMOIndia is clueless about what how to utilise this advantage, so he’s coming up with discarded & intrusive ideas of governance that shirk his own responsibility.”

Prime Minister had a word of praise for those who are going for small families. He said that such families are observing a form of patriotism. He said, “Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism.”