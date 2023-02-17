Home

Shiv Sena Conflict: How Things Unfurled As Battle For The Party Name And Symbol Seered

The political turmoil between the two Shiv Sena factions grew deeper last year that eventually led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackrey government.

Mumbai: After a conflict of nearly eight months, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Eknath Shinde faction can retain the party name -Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol. This comes as a huge setback for the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackrey . The ECI, in its 78-page order, highlighted that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is “undemocratic”.

Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena Battle: Top Points

The rift in the party widened that led to the exodus of around 50 MLSs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Eknath Shinde and few other MLAs broke away from the Thackrey camp in June last year.

All the political party leaders in the Shinde faction then flew to Surat, Assam and other BJP ruled states.

Soon after, there were just handful of people in support of Uddhav Thackrey and he eventually resigned as the CM of Maharashtra.

Days later, Eknath Shinde flew back and claimed to have BJP’s support to form a government and soon became the new Chief Minister of the state.

After the political crisis, another point of contention grew. Both parties associated themselves as Shiv Sena and claimed over the bow-arrow symbol that was founded by Uddhav Thackrey’s father.

In October 2022, the poll body froze the symbol and party name and allotted new interim names and symbols to both factions of Shiv Sena. A month later, the Thackeray-led faction moved a writ plea in the Delhi High Court against this decision. However, the plea was dismissed by the court.

Matter escalated to Supreme Court where Thackrey claimed to be the ‘real Shiv Sena’ and condemned the coup of Shinde camp. While the decision from the court is still pending, the ECI on February 17 announced that the party name and symbol shall be retained by Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav Thackrey Loses Battle, Calls It ‘Murder Of Democracy’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Election Commission’s order recognising Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was “dangerous for democracy”, and he would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the loss of `bow and arrow’ will not make any difference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as people will accept its new poll symbol.

Pawar, whose party is Thackeray’s ally, also reminded that the Congress led by Indira Gandhi had to pick a new symbol in 1978, but it had no damaging consequences for the party.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.