Mumbai: While the controversy over BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash beating up an official in Indore has yet to die down, a Shiv Sena corporator has gone ahead and beaten up chicken traders in Mahim, Mumbai.

In a video that ANI released on Friday, Sena corporator and former mayor Milind Vaidya can be seen assaulting chicken traders near Machhimar Colony in Mahim. Vaidya lost his cool over the chicken carriers’ vehicles parked in Mahim area near the railway station.

#WATCH Mumbai: Shiv Sena Corporator Milind Vaidya assaulted chicken traders near Machimar Colony in Mahim, over chicken carriers’ vehicles being parked in Mahim area near railway station. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/Dqd2aZOSmN — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Vaidya told media later, “I have been raising this parking issue with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the past two years but no action has been taken. So I had to take this action.”

The incident reportedly took place around 10 AM. Locals were reportedly facing difficulties and hygiene issue are there due to the vehicles parked in the area. “People who walk to Mahim station have to tolerate this smell and trash every day. That is why I had to come to the streets in public interest,” said Vaidya to a daily.

Meanwhile, the BJP Disciplinary Committee has issued a showcause notice to Akash over a row of him thrashing a municipal corporator with a cricket bat in broad daylight.

The action followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outburst at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting where he condemned Akash and said, “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, aise logo ko party se nikal dena chahiye (regardless of whose son he is, such people should be sacked from the party).”