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Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: 6-7 MPs likely to switch to ruling Shiv Sena, leaders to meet Speaker; Sanjay Raut says…

"Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides," a leader of the Shinde camp said, claiming that the move was linked to a possible elevation in the role of Aditya Thackeray.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 17, 2026, 7:57 AM IST
Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: 6-7 MPs likely to switch to ruling Shiv Sena, leaders to meet Speaker; Sanjay Raut says...
Crisis in Shiv Sena (UTB) deepens (AI Image)

New Delhi: At a time when Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is grappling with an unprecedented divide, Shiv Sena (UBT), another major player in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with “six to seven” of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital. According to a PTI report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was also headed to Delhi late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has dismissed the possibility of a split in its Lok Sabha ranks, with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claiming that all its MPs remain united.

“Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides,” a leader of the Shinde camp said, claiming that the move was linked to a possible elevation in the role of Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who currently heads the party’s youth wing. The leader claimed that the MPs likely to make the switch found the prospect of Aditya’s further elevation within Shiv Sena (UBT) unacceptable.

Read more: A 2022 recap for Uddhav Thackeray's Sena? '7 absent' MPs fuel fresh split buzz

What is the latest report?

According to the reports, the meeting of the rebel MPs is likely to take place at 8:30 am on Wednesday. Afterward, all the MPs are expected to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and stake a claim to form a new faction. Meanwhile, amid this second major rebellion under the so-called ‘Operation Tiger’, unfolding just ahead of the party’s foundation day on June 19, UBT MP Sanjay Raut claimed in a series of social media posts that these Maharashtra MPs were allegedly being offered ₹15 crore each to switch sides.

Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2026 8:56 AM IST

    Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: Sanjay Raut made a series of posts alleging attempts to buy MPs. In one of his posts, he wrote, “Money, money, money — chasing the dream!” He claimed that Maharashtra MPs were allegedly being offered ₹15 crore each to switch sides.

  • Jun 17, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 am on Wednesday. Following the meeting, all the rebel MPs are likely to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and stake a claim to form a separate faction.

  • Jun 17, 2026 8:31 AM IST

    Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction may hold an early morning meeting on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of Shrikant Shinde, as per an Aaj Tak report . Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde are also expected to be present at the meeting.

  • Jun 17, 2026 8:20 AM IST

    Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: According to reports, a joint press conference of the UBT camp is likely to be held at around 9 am at Sanjay Raut’s residence. The press conference is expected to be addressed by leaders such as Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Sanjay Raut.

  • Jun 17, 2026 8:11 AM IST

    Shiv Sena UTB Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray’s party likely to face another split. According to reports, six of the nine rebel MPs have reached Delhi, where they are expected to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha after holding discussions with the Shinde faction.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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