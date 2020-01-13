New Delhi: Shiv Sena has clarified its stand and declared that the Citizenship law in its present form will not be implemented in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Sena put to rest the floating rumours of flip-flops with allies that caused them to skip the opposition meeting earlier on Monday.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi were on the same page and there was some ‘miscommunication’ that led the party to give the opposition meet a miss. Sena had earlier alleged that they were not formally invited to the meeting convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“We are not aware of such a meeting. We have not been invited for it. So, we have not taken any decision on it so far,” Sena leader Vinayak Raut had said earlier.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier asserted that the ruling government will wait for the outcome of all the petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the contentious CAA, and only then decide upon its implementation.

Notably, the Sena had supported the Citizenship Bill’s passage in Lok Sabha but abstained from voting in Rajya Sabha calling PM Modi’s agenda “a policy to divert attention” from rising crimes, unemployment, and farmers’ problems in India.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi came into existence on November 28 amid several ripples due to divergent ideologies of the tri-party alliance.