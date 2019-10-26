New Delhi: Days after retaining power in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded written assurance from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ’50-50 formula’, under which both allies will have will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each. The development comes after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s first meeting with newly-elected MLAs of the party.

“In our meeting it was decided that like Amit Shah ji had promised 50-50 formula before elections, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP”, said Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane city.

If reports are to be believed, the newly-elected MLAs of the saffron party have demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government.

“We want to see Aaditya as the next chief minister. But the final decision will be taken by party present,” Sarnaik said. Echoing similar sentiments, another MLA Abdul Sattar, who defected to the Sena from the Congress ahead of polls, asserted,”Uddhavji will take the final call on this.”

Meanwhile, posters referring Aaditya Thackeray as ‘Chief Minister of Maharashtra’ come up outside Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence. ‘CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray’, the poster read.

Yesterday as well, a poster in Worli, from where the young Sena leader registered a thumping victory, had called him (Aaditya) ‘Future CM’. “Heartiest congratulations to Yuva Shiv Sena and future chief minister Aaditya Thackeray for winning the assembly polls with a huge mandate”, the poster read.

What happened in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019?

In the recently concluded elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv retained power for a second consecutive term securing 161 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. While the BJP won 105 seats, Sena bagged 56 seats crossing the half-way mark of 144 seats.

The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also put up a magnificent show by winning 54 seats and ally Congress won 44 with a combined tally of 98 seats.

Among the smaller parties and independents, the Bahujan Vikash Aghadi had won three seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have emerged victorious in two seats each.