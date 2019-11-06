New Delhi: With just a day left for the deadlock to form the government in Maharashtra and the stand-off remained unresolved, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with his party members on Wednesday met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said if the BJP leaders are meeting the governor tomorrow and staking claim to form the government, they should go ahead.

“We met Maharashtra Governor Today evening. Republican Party of India’s Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow to stake a claim, then they should form the government as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it,” Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: We met Maharashtra Governor, Republican Party of India’s Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow, to stake claim then they should form govt as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it. pic.twitter.com/JXqLQNQybY — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

The development comes as news reports surfaced that the BJP leaders of the state are planning to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday evening.

Regarding forming the government in the state, Raut had earlier in the day, said that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t yet received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. He also said that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

“We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress alleged that the ‘elder brother’ BJP is not taking its ‘younger brother’ Shiv Sena into confidence which has led to the political bottleneck in the state.

“The present situation in Maharashtra is because of BJP not taking its allies into confidence. That is why Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two. There cannot be a solution till Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance,” Ashok Chavan said.

The development comes after the BJP on Tuesday said that it has offered the open-door invitation to Shiv Sena to form the alliance government, but remained adamant about the CM’s post, saying holding the CM’s post only belongs to the saffron party.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader of the state Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that the Shiv Sena and the BJP are together and the good news about the government formation can come at any time.

“You cannot separate water, no matter how much you try to. Shiv Sena and BJP are together. We had a good meeting over the farmer’s issue today. We should wait for the news, the good news can come anytime,” Mungantiwar said on Wednesday.

The deadlock to form the government is the state in November 7, if the government is formed within the stipulated time, then President’s Rule will be enforced in the state.

Since the announcement of the election results, the BJP-Shiv Sena is grappling with many issues to form government in the state as the junior ally is not ready to settle for anything less than 50:50 power-sharing arrangements which the party claimed they had discussed prior to the election.