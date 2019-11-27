New Delhi: At a time when Shiv Sena is planning to invite Amit Shah to the oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray, the Union Home Minister on Wednesday accused it of breaking and insulting the people’s mandate in Maharashtra.

“The Shiv Sena has done the work of insulting the mandate of Maharashtra, not the BJP. The BJP is being blamed today, but why not blame the MLAs who camped and broke the pre-poll alliance? Leaving their ideology behind, these 3 parties are forming the government after abandoning all values,” he said.