New Delhi: At a time when the fight over the CM’s seat in Maharashtra doesn’t refuse to die even after many days of the election, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawer, giving a new twist to the ongoing political confusion in the state. He said that he had come to meet Pawar to wish him for Diwali and also discussed a bit of politics of the state.

“Met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence today. I had come to wish him on the occasion of Diwali. We also discussed the politics in Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence today. I had come to wish him on the occasion of Diwali. We also discussed the politics in Maharashtra. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AUuxC5WIRu — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

If reports are to be believed, talks between the Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena is going on as the talk over 50:50 formula is taking time to materialize with the BJP in the state. However, no authentic source has confirmed the report so far.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said four independent MLAs have come forward to support the party. The Shiv Sena in a statement said that the independent MLAs, who supported the party, include Manjula Gavit, Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Jaiswal and Narendra Bhondekar. It also said that Bachchu Kadu and RajKumar Patel of Prahar Janshkti Party, Shankarrao Gadakh of Krantikari Shetkari Party have also extended their support to the Sena.

The talk over formations of government is still not coming to a conclusion even if a week has already been passed since the election results were announced.

Recently, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said if the Shiv Sena comes up with a suggestion to him about the alliance, he will not hesitate to discuss the matter with his party high command. However, he later said that it is his personal opinion.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena on October 24 won assembly polls jointly with winning 105 and 56 seats respectively, but since then the bitter war over CM’s post has unfolded with no end to it so far. The development came as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party demanded rotational chief ministers for the next five years in the state.

On the other hand, Haryana, which went to polls on the same day, has already formed the government and has announced that the first assembly session will start from November.