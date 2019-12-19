New Delhi: A Shiv Sena leader was shot early Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in suburban Vikhroli near Mumbai. The assailant was handed over to the police after being caught by a passer-by.
The incident took place at around 8 AM near Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. Jadhav had sustained bullet injuries in his hand, following which he was admitted to Godrej Hospital in the same area.
The injured functionary has been identified as Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav. The police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack. An investigation is underway.