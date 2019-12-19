New Delhi: A Shiv Sena leader was shot early Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in suburban Vikhroli near Mumbai. The assailant was handed over to the police after being caught by a passer-by.

The incident took place at around 8 AM near Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. Jadhav had sustained bullet injuries in his hand, following which he was admitted to Godrej Hospital in the same area.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav shot at by an unknown miscreant in Vikhroli, early morning today. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Accused arrested. Investigation is underway. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

The injured functionary has been identified as Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav. The police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack. An investigation is underway.