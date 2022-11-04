Video Shows Exact Moment When Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Was Shot Dead

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar while he and his party leader were holding a protest in the area.

Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down on the ground. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on the busy Majitha Road where Sudhir Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, police said.

Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, police said. A video of the horrific moment Sudhir Suri fell down unconscious after he was shot was shared on social media.

Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab

Shiv sena leader Sudhir Suri got bullet injuries by unidentified person outside the Gopal Mandir on Majitha road in #Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/MCdBia9wzF — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 4, 2022

Amritsar tense after Sudhir Suri attack

Police said the accused, who opened fire at Sudhir Suri, has been arrested. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized by the police.

Suri was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, police said.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.