New Delhi: Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the upcoming Goa Assembly elections together in alliance, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, “Shiv Sena and NCP will contest together in Goa assembly elections. There will be a discussion on seat sharing on January 18. NCP’s senior leader Praful Patel will discuss the seat-sharing formula in Goa on January 18. Only after that, it will be clear who will contest on how many seats.”Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Ex-IPS Officer Asim Arun Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Samajwadi Party Bastion Kannauj

“Political dynamics are different in Maharashtra and Goa. NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra. However, at the moment Congress has decided to contest alone without forming an alliance with any other party in the state,” he further added. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Free Power, Subsidised Water Bill Among AAP's 13-point Agenda for Upcoming Polls

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. In view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader did not comment much on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to contest from Gorakhpur. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Who Is Archana Gautam, Congress Candidate From Hastinapur Whose Pictures Are Going Viral?

“I will not make any comment on Yogi ji’s decision to contest from Gorakhpur. He has been fielded from his native constituency. So, it is a good thing. I have heard that Aparna Yadav is going to join BJP. It’s good to know,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that he is in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for a possible alliance to contest the Goa assembly polls.