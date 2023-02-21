Home

Shiv Sena Office In Lok Sabha Allotted To Eknath Shinde Faction

The Shiv Sena office in Lok Sabha has been allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Shiv Sena Office In Parliament Allotted To Eknath Shinde-led Faction:

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena office in Lok Sabha has been allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The development comes days after the Election Commission allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

As per the official notification shared by the lower house, room number 128 of Lok Sabha will now belong to the Eknath Shinde camp.

Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party (Eknath Shinde faction) for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. pic.twitter.com/cE7r9MfvQM — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Eknath Shinde says won’t claim Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

On Monday, Eknath Shinde said his party would not contest for the Shiv Sena bhawan in Mumbai or other properties of Uddhav Thackeray faction. “We have got the name and the party symbol on merit. The school of thought promoted by Balasaheb Thackeray is our asset. We are not eying any other properties,” Shinde was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India.

Shinde team to hold key meeting today

Shinde-led entity on Tuesday will hold first key meeting four days after the Election Commission declared the faction as the real Shiv Sena and given its ‘Bow-and-Arrow’ symbol.

Shinde camp’s leaders on Sunday moved into the party office in the Maharashtra Legislature. Led by the Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale, the MLAs entered the Shiv Sena office premises.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea by filed by Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

