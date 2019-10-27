New Delhi: At a time when the fight over 50-50 formula continues in Maharashtra ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said Shiv Sena should accept the deputy CM’s post for Aaditya Thackeray. He also said that the BJP won’t agree to have rotational chief ministers in the state for the next five years.

“I don’t think the BJP will agree for rotational Chief Minister, but the position of Deputy CM can be given to Shiv Sena for 5 years. I think Shiv Sena should accept the Dy CM’s position for Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis should be CM,” Athawale said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: I don't think BJP will agree for rotational Chief Minister, but the position of Deputy CM can be given to Shiv Sena for 5 years. I think Shiv Sena should accept the Dy CM's position for Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis should be CM. pic.twitter.com/fG2TdUTThI — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

The development comes after posters calling Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as ‘future Chief Minister’ came up in Worli on Friday. The said poster was put up outside Matoshree – Thackeray’s residence. “CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray,” the poster reads.

The poster appeared on the wall after Shiv Sena called a meeting with its newly-elected MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. Notably, Worli is the constituency from where the young Sena leader registered a thumping victory.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena demanded written assurance from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ’50-50 formula’, under which both allies will have will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each. The development comes after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s first meeting with newly-elected MLAs of the party.

“In our meeting it was decided that like Amit Shah ji had promised 50-50 formula before elections, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP”, said Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane city.

Meanwhile, BJP rebel MLA Geeta Jain on Sunday met CM Devendra Fadnavis and extended her support to the saffron party. She had contested against BJP’s candidate Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayandar constituency in Thane.