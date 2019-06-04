New Delhi: Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana today hit out against the misbehaviour meted to guests of Iftar hosted by the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad – and linked Pakistan’s ‘condition to that of a drunken monkey’.

According to the Saamana editorial, Pakistan has been crushed by the Narendra Modi government but is still trying to make desperate attempts. It read that steps must be taken to “tame its fluttering tail”.

Attacking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the editorial read that the premier is unable to cope with BJP’s win in the 2019 election and asked if incidents like that of harassing guests of the Indian High Commission was an act of peace?

“Imran Khan congratulated Narendra Modi for his victory and also expressed the need of both countries to move forward on the path of peace. But can the incident at Saturday’s Iftar party be considered a peace-building measure?”

The Shiv Sena pointed out that “well known” personalities, who were invited to the party were all Pakistani citizens.

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan’s anger.

“All those invited to the Iftar party organised by the High Commission of India were all ‘well known’ people of Islamabad. The main thing is that these were all Pakistani citizens. Possibly, the reason behind Pakistan’s anger is people like Masood Azhar were not invited for the party,” Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

Continuing to lash at Pakistan, Shiv Sena maintained that the neighbouring country has become a “factory” of global terrorism, which is being controlled by its Army and ISI.

“Pakistan has become a factory of global terrorism, not a country. ISI and Pakistan Army are keeping control over Pakistan. Thinking that Prime Minister Imran Khan was chosen with the path of democracy, this is the illusion,” Saamana stated.

With ANI inputs