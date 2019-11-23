New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday took a jibe at the Shiv Sena, saying that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had been taught a lesson by the BJP. His comment came in the wake of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar being sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The early morning development took everyone by surprise as NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced just last night that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the Chief Minister of the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.

Speaking to media after the dramatic turn of events, Athawale said, “Shiv Sena has been taught a lesson by the BJP. Amit Shah was saying everything will be alright and now everything is good.” Speaking to news agency ANI on November 17, the union minister had said, “I told Amit bhai that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he replied “don’t worry, everything will be fine. BJP & Shiv Sena will come together to form government”.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: I told Amit bhai (BJP President Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied "don't worry, everything will be fine. BJP & Shiv Sena will come together to form government". #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/JMIPnQJsuM — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

On Saturday, he also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule should both join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In recent days, Athawale has made a lot of comments about the political situation in Maharashtra. On Monday, he remarked that he had suggested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut a ‘3-2 formula‘, which would see the BJP take the Chief Minister’s post for three years, followed by Sena for the last two years.

Earlier, he had also suggested that Devendra Fadnavis should continue as Chief Minister as Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray, who won his debut election from Worli, did not have any experience.