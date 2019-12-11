New Delhi: Amid facing flak from different political leaders for changing stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday decided not to participate in the voting for it and said it will walk out of the House during the voting process, media reports stated.

The development comes after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that unless his party’s queries are addressed well, it is not possible for his party to support the Bill. “We will not give support to the Bill unless things are clear. If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too,” Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

Participating in the debate hour, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, earlier in the day, said that his party does not need any certificate from the BJP for its nationalism or Hindutva ideology.

“I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalists. We don’t need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva,” he said in the Rajya Sabha.

The statement from the leader comes at a time when the Rajya Sabha is witnessing a fiery debate over the Bill from opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, and DMK.

Saying that his party has hope in PM Modi and HM Shah, Raut raised a question whether infiltrators will be driven out if the Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha.

“We have hopes from a strong Prime Minister and Home Minister. Will you push out the infiltrators after the Bill is passed? If we are giving shelter to refugees, there should be no politics over it. Will they get voting rights?” Raut asked.

The Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday night, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.