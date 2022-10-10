New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday allotted a new election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction – a ‘flaming torch’, disallowing any symbols with religious overtones in its order.Also Read - Trishul, Mashaal Or Rising Sun? Which Symbol Will Uddhav Thackeray Faction Of Shiv Sena Be Allotted By ECI?

The Uddhav faction will now be recognised as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), while Shinde's group name would be known as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'. "We are happy, consider this major victory. We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray – are retained in the new name," said Bhaskar Jadhav after the allotment of the new name.

The poll panel has also asked the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by 11th Oct, tomorrow and declared 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute.

Uddhav Thackeray Moves Delhi HC

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier today moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a order of the EC freezing his party name and the election symbol ‘bow and arrow’ for the Andheri East bypoll.

In his petition, Uddhav contended that the EC’s October 8 order was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice as the parties and its members were not given a hearing.