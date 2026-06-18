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Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Live: Maharashtra Congress chief slams rebel MPs; Sanjay Raut makes big claim, says MPs were promised Rs 50 crore

Amid heightened speculation about a likely split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), a group of rebel party leaders is learnt to have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informally on Wednesday

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Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Live

New Delhi: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack against the rebel Shiv Sena UTB MPs and said that the rebellion by six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction is not merely a betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray and his party, but also a betrayal of the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “The people elected them by voting against the Mahayuti alliance, and this act amounts to a breach of the public’s trust. Such traitors will ultimately be taught a lesson by the people themselves,” he warned.

Sena (UBT) functionary ‘threatens’ party MP Sanjay Deshmukh

A local functionary of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday purportedly threatened the party’s Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, saying he should not return to the constituency if he switched loyalties without resigning the parliamentary seat. Speculation is rife that several MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party are about to jump ship.

A viral video on social media purportedly showed Vijay Shendge, a local leader, saying that if Deshmukh defected without first resigning as an MP, he should not return to Washim, or else his car would be set on fire. “If he wants to join the Shinde faction, he should happily go ahead, but he must resign as MP before joining. Because he was elected to Parliament by the efforts of Shiv Sainiks fighting against the (Eknath) Shinde faction’s candidate….We risked our lives to elect him, and if he betrays us now, he will have to face the consequences,” Shendge purportedly said.

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Birla claiming support of 6 party MPs

Amid heightened speculation about a likely split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), a group of rebel party leaders is learnt to have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informally on Wednesday, claiming the support of six of the party’s nine MPs in the Lower House, sources said.

It is learnt that a formal meeting of the rebel MPs with Birla seeking recognition as a separate group and merger with the ruling Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could also take place soon, which could be as early as Thursday.

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Live: