Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena Battle Comes To End, Shinde Faction Gets Bow-Arrow And Party Name

EC observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to Election Commission of India. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission.

Last month, both the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena submitted their written statements in support of their claims of control over the party name and symbol to the Election Commission.

The ECI had frozen the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and had allotted the ‘Two Swords and Shield symbol’ to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal) election symbol was allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray faction for the bypoll in Andheri East assembly constituency in November last year.

In November last year, Uddhav Thackeray had moved a writ plea in the Delhi High Court against the ECI decision to freeze Election Symbol of Bow and Arrow. However, the plea was dismissed by the court.