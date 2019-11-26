New Delhi: As the path for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the chief minister of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance trio became clear after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday slammed the BJP for spoiling the Sena in the state. He said the Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hands with the BJP in Maharashtra.

“The Shiv Sena as a party was not born to do communal politics. They came into existence to serve the people of Maharashtra. But later, the Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hands with the BJP,” Malik asserted.

Talking about who will become the chief minister of the trio alliance, Malik said that his party chief had earlier clarified that Uddhav ji will become the Chief Minister and Uddhav ji has also agreed to this.

Expressing confidence to run the full-term government in the state, Malik said the alliance of the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress will last for a long time. “This is the beginning of the end for the BJP in the state as the party has become very arrogant,” he added.

The development comes after sources said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of the state on Wednesday soon after the floor test is conducted in the assembly.

As per updates from the source, Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat are also likely to take oath as deputy chief ministers of the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also demanded that the Shiv Sena chief should be invited to take oath as the chief minister of the state.

Holding a press conference in the evening, Fadnavis announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister in Maharashtra. And a little later, he submitted his letter of resignation to Governor BS Koshyari.

Prior to this, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had earlier in the day also tendered his resignation from the post.

The series of events took a dramatic turn soon after the Supreme Court earlier in the day ordered to have a floor test on Wednesday for all parties to prove their majority and to form a fresh government in the state.