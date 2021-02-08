New Delhi: Shiv Sena workers in Solapur district of Maharashtra allegedly pour black ink on a BJP leader Shirish Katekar and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Defending their actions, a Sena leader from Solapur Purshottam Barde blamed the BJP leader for instigating Shiv Sainiks. Also Read - Upcoming Hostels In Maharashtra Govt-Run Universities To Be Named Matoshree

"It was Katekar who used objectionable words against our chief. For Sena workers, Uddhavji is a revered figure and we will not tolerate anything said against him. We take responsibility for this attack and are ready to go to jail for our action," Hindustan Times quoted the Sena leader as saying.

The Shiv Sena workers have said that they are ready to go to jail but will not tolerate anything against their "revered" Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Solapur Police have registered FIR against 17 accused and have arrested all of them, ANI reported today. The news agency has also tweeted the video of the incident, wherein Sena leaders can be seen pouring black ink on the face of the victim, Shirish Katekar.

#UPDATE FIR registered against 17 accused, all of them arrested: Solapur Police, Maharashtra Shiv Sena workers had poured black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Solapur yesterday. https://t.co/jLCjUBwTci — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

What Katekar had said?

If reports are to be believed, the BJP leader had called Uddhav Thackeray ‘unfit’ to rule Maharashtra. He also said that Thackeray had earlier claimed that he would make an ordinary Sena worker the CM, but later decided to assume power himself.

How BJP Reacted?

The BJP called the incident a classic example of ‘jungle raj’.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “No one is safe in this Sena rule. Anyone who criticises them has to face music as Sena workers have become arrogant and bash up their opponents even in the presence of police personnel. They know that the administration is not going to act against them,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

Earlier in September 2020, Shiv Sainiks had attacked a retired Navy officer Madan Sharma for allegedly forwarding a satirical cartoon of CM Thackeray.