Mumbai: With assembly elections in Maharashtra just months away, Uddhav Thackeray’ son Aditya will undertake ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to seek people’s blessings and win the trust of those who had not voted for Shiv Sena in the past.

New party joinee Priyanka Chaturvedi, who had quit Congress in April to join Shiv Sena, shared the news. “Aditya Thackeray to take out ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to thank people for their support, to seek their blessings for upcoming elections & also to win the trust of those who might have not voted for us in the past,” ANI reported her as saying.

The date for the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ has not been announced yet.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are due in October 2019.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he would take out a ‘rath yatra’ (a tour in a special vehicle) across Maharashtra to campaign for Assembly polls, the BJP had said in June. Revenue minister and senior party leader Chandrakant Patil had said Fadnavis’ campaign tour will start in August and the date will be announced later.

“During the rath yatra, our slogans will be ‘Fir Ek Baar Shivshahi Sarkaar’ (Once again saffron alliance government) and ‘Abki Baar 220 Ke Paar’ (This Time 220-plus),” Patil had said.