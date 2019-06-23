New Delhi: The mannequins found in certain streets and shops in Mumbai were reportedly removed by the activists of Shiv Sena’s women’s wing on Sunday. The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had recently asked garment shop owners to avoid putting up mannequins displaying lingerie without the civic body’s permission.

Therefore, in view of the notice issued earlier, around 30 women workers from Sena’s local unit went to the streets in Vile Parle area on Saturday. They reportedly removed all the ‘illegal’ mannequins that were hanging from trees and those that were placed outside shops.

The activists went to the shop owners and asked them to remove such mannequin busts that were put up inside their outlets as well. The move to remove mannequins was undertaken to make women feel comfortable visiting the stores. In fact, the Sena workers claimed that such a display of lingerie make women feel embarrassed. Rajani Mestri, a Sena worker from Vile Parle area, reportedly said, “It could also attract unnecessary attention of children walking on streets.”

Another party worker added that the name of a shop is sufficient for any person to know what kind of garments it sells. Thus there is no need to display lingerie openly, she said adding that the Sena local unit workers in other parts of the city will also initiate similar action outside shops.

(With agency inputs)