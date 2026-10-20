Shiva Sharma death case: Shraddha Dubey, two others arrested in Lucknow cafe owner death

Nobody could locate Shraddha Dubey, her sister or her driver after October 9, the day Shiva Sharma fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building and died.

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Shraddha Dubey, two others arrested in connection to Shiva Sharma's death in Lucknow. ANI

After 11 days of searching across several states, Lucknow Police and the UP STF caught up with model and influencer Shraddha Dubey in Nagpur on Tuesday. Her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer Ali, also known as Danish, were arrested with her. All three are linked to the death of cafe owner Shiva Sharma.

The arrests were confirmed by Amitabh Yash, additional director general of police (ADG), law and order and STF. The three had remained untraced since October 9, when Sharma, 28, died after a fall from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments in Hazratganj, Lucknow. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, subsequently filed a murder complaint against Dubey and others, alleging he was killed. The allegations are being investigated.

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Police searched well beyond Uttar Pradesh, and some leads reportedly pointed to Nepal and several Indian cities. At first, investigators thought the three had slipped into Nepal through the Rupaidiha border in Bahraich district. Early information suggests they went to Agra afterwards and took a flight to Nagpur. What they did during those 11 days on the run hasn’t been officially laid out yet.

The 28-year-old Sharma had died on October 9 after a fall from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments, near Balu Adda in Lucknow’s Hazratganj. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, named Shraddha and others as being involved, following which an FIR was filed the next day, October 10, under Section 103(1) of the BNS, the murder provision.

Search across India-Nepal border

Police investigating the case reportedly found that the three accused had fled to Nepal. Shraddha’s SUV turned up parked at Rupaidiha in Bahraich, close to the India-Nepal border, which made investigators suspect they had crossed over.

Investigators received further leads about their movements in Nepal, including in Banke and Surkhet. Later information placed them in Bhaluwang, in Dang district. Police also coordinated with their Nepalese counterparts to establish their whereabouts. The trio subsequently re-entered Uttar Pradesh through the Maharajganj border region, investigators found. They later travelled to Maharashtra, with Nagpur emerging as a key location in the search.

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The operation involved coordination between the Lucknow Police, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) and police personnel in Maharashtra. The joint teams eventually arrested the three in Nagpur. The Lucknow Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for Shraddha, Rashmi and Danish, which would amount to Rs 75,000 in total. However, information about their arrest put the combined reward at Rs 50,000. The discrepancy requires official clarification.

The case drew public attention after videos purportedly showing confrontations between Sharma and Shraddha surfaced.

Shraddha had earlier denied involvement in his death in social media posts and claimed that Sharma died by suicide amid financial difficulties. The circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death and the allegations against the three accused remain under investigation.