New Delhi: Following a prolonged interrogation and the subsequent arrest of Karnataka Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took the party leader to RML Hospital in Delhi for medical examination where his health deteriorated.

Blaming the ED for unnecessary harassment, Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said, “His health has deteriorated due to the harassment he has been subjected to. Doctors have advised him to rest but the Enforcement Directorate is trying to take him away.”

Shivakumar is currently at RML hospital where the doctors have put him on a drip to control his blood pressure and sugar levels. The Karnataka Congress MLA from Kanakapura will be produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday where the probe agency will seek his custody.

Shivakumar was arrested on Tuesday by the ED in connection to a money laundering case after a four-day-long questioning session before the probe agency in its headquarters at Khan Market in the national capital.

Shortly after the arrest, a series of tweets were put out from Shivakumar’s official handle alleging that the move was “politically motivated” and that he had become “a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta”.

The arrest of the former cabinet minister led to a ruckus, as a large number of supporters gathered outside the ED office shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, the Congress has condemned his arrest stating that the party will act over the revenge politics that is being deployed to divert attention from main issues.

Shivakumar had been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax raid at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.