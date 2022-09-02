New Delhi: Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy who was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls, on Friday was remanded to police custody till September 5. He was was produced in a local court, where the police sought five days’ custody. The seer wrapped himself in a white cloth around his saffron attire and was taken in a wheelchair to the court.Also Read - Who Is Karanataka Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Arrested In POCSO Case?
Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru arrested in sexual assault case – Top points
- Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru – the chief pontiff one of the prominent and influential Lingayat seminary in the state – was arrested by police on Thursday night, six days after the case of alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls staying in a hostel run by the math, was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.
- The seer, who was arrested, reportedly later developed health complications in jail. He had complained of chest pain in jail following which an electrocardiogram and other medical tests were conducted at the Chitradurga district hospital, where he was taken to. Two heart specialists were also called in from neighbouring Davangere.
- After examining his condition, the doctors decided to shift him to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, a district health officer
- Thick security cover was given all over the place right from the hospital, where he was taken after he complained of chest pain, to the court with barricades on key roads along the way.
- The 64-year-old pontiff was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, said an investigating officer.
- It is alleged that the two high school girls, aged 15 and 16, were sexually abused. The girls study in a school run by the Math and were residing in a hostel belonging to the monastery.
- Along with Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, four others have been booked with one person working at the ‘Santvana Kendra’ (counselling centre by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department), while another one has been arrested. Two others are still at large, search is on, police sources said.
- Sharanaru has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls, studying in a school run by the Math and staying in hostel also belonging to it.