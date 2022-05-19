New Delhi: There has been a topic of debate and discussion for some time now after a shivling-like structure was discovered in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque last week. While some think it is a shivling, others strongly claim it is a fountain. In the meantime, some of the experts have carefully analysed the videos and photos and come up with possibilities.Also Read - 'Fragmented Deity, Sheshnaag' in Sacked Surveyor's 2-Page Report on Gyanvapi Masjid Submitted To Varanasi Court

The development comes at a time when the Supreme Court earlier in the day asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday.

While hearing the matter, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit is indisposed for Thursday, as he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

The top court bench directed for the listing of the matter before it on May 20 at 3 PM and said that the Registry may seek the administrative directions of the Chief Justice of India so that the Bench may be constituted.

Talking about whether the structure was a shivling or fountain in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque, RS Singh, professor at IIT-BHU chemical engineering department, told India Today that he personally felt it is a shivling, but some people are claiming it is a fountain because there is a fountain-like structure on its tip.

Giving details, he said the upper part of the structure is white, while the rest of the shivling is blackish. He added it seems someone put something on its top to make it look like a fountain.

He said if it is considered to be a fountain, there was no electricity years ago and people used to pour water from a great height and the area would take a different shape, but the Gyanvapi premises never had this kind of a system.

However, he said there should be a technology through which water can be poured from a height of 50 to 100 feet for it to run without electricity.

He also talked about the chemical analysis of the structure and said no one has conducted a chemical analysis of the material of which the structure has been made. Hence, he said it is difficult to ascertain whether it is made of emerald or not.

He said if the structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque is a fountain, it has to have a hole where there should be the provision of a pipe getting in, but nothing of that sort can be seen. He also added that it is difficult to construct a fountain with this diameter.