Mumbai: The Shivnath Express train on its way to Maharashtra's Nagpur derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh, said railway officials on Tuesday. However, the officials added that no casualty have been reported yet.

Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, said a railway official. The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said.

No passenger was injured. They were provided food and snacks, the official added.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said. The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the official said.

Further details awaited.