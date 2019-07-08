Lucknow: After breaking away from the Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) is likely to forge an alliance with him for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022, said reports on Monday.

Shivpal, who is the younger brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has hinted that his party could form an alliance with SP for Assembly polls even as he made it amply clear that he wouldn’t go back to SP.

Reports say he also refused to comment on whether his party would extend support to the SP in the by-polls to 12 UP Assembly seats.

“When elections are around, then there will be talks for alliance but we will not go back to Samajwadi Party. We will talk to those who want to ally with us. The PSPL will also be there. We can ally with SP as well,” he said in Firozabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the SP hasn’t really had a great time election-wise. There were speculations that it might form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the UP Assembly polls. However, both parties went their separate ways soon after the Lok Sabha elections with BSP chief Mayawati announcing first that she would go it alone in the by-elections.

Some reports suggested that Akhilesh has turned to his father for advice. Sources within the party were quoted as saying that Mulayam has directed Akhilesh to bring all the disenchanted senior leaders back to the party fold. Sources added the party focus will now be also on electing a non-Yadav leader to get rid of the ‘Yadav-only party’ tag.

It was also being said that Mulayam has asked his son to build bridges with his estranged uncle Shivpal.