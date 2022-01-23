New Delhi: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest from Jaswant Nagar Assembly constituency in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election, the Samajwadi Party said. A tweet from Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter handle said Shivpal Yadav will be the SP-PSP alliance candidate from Jaswant Nagar Assembly Constituency in Etawah districtAlso Read - #ZeeNewsOpinion Poll For Western Uttar Pradesh: Close Clash Between BJP, Samajwadi Party Likely

“Mr Shivpal Yadav will be SP and PSP alliance candidate from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district,” Samajwadi Party said.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh Yadav said that he and his party candidates will contest on the SP symbol. Shivpal Yadav said that though his party had been allotted an election symbol — stool — but there was very little time left to popularise it. Earlier, the PSPL had been allotted a ‘key’ as its poll symbol.

“I have decided that we will contest on the SP symbol and will defeat the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP),” Shivpal Singh Yadav claimed and reiterated that he had accepted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as his leader.

“When I have accepted Akhilesh Yadav as my leader then why should there be any confusion on contesting polls under his leadership?”

Shivpal Yadav also responded to speculations that his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav was joining the BJP. “Aparna should stay in the family and SP and work for the people. She will certainly get the reward at appropriate time,” Shivpal Yadav said.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 polls from Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency on an SP ticket but she lost to the BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.