New Delhi: After calling Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru a criminal, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday blamed him for the delay in the liberation of Goa.

Chouhan, at the Goa BJP headquarters, said that Nehru’s ‘wrong’ policies not only led to prolonging of the Jammu and Kashmir problem but also delayed the liberation of Goa from Portuguese yoke.

“Such circumstances arise because of wrong priorities. I believe that the manner in which Goa has progressed, Jammu and Kashmir too will develop. Terrorism will be eradicated along with poverty,” said Chouhan.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM was in Goa to address the party workers as part of BJP’s pan-India membership drive.

He also said that the Congress Party is disintegrating because of the confusion over Kashmir issue.

“Congress is disintegrating. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have not said anything. Sonia ji should articulate the opinion of the Congress party. We do not expect Rahul Gandhi to speak. Rahul has become ranchoddas (deserter). It was his job as president to strengthen party after the loss. But he opted out first,” Chouhan said.

Last week, Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, had called Nehru a criminal and said that whole Kashmir have been ours if he had not declared a ceasefire.

“Jawaharlal Nehru is a criminal. When Indian forces were chasing out Pak tribals from Kashmir he declared a ceasefire, 1/3rd of Kashmir was occupied by Pak. If there wasn’t ceasefire for a few more days, the whole of Kashmir would have been ours,” said Chouhan.

“His (Jawaharlal Nehru) second crime was Article 370, ‘ek desh mein do nishan, do vidhan, do pradhan‘ it was not an injustice to the country but a crime against it,” he added.