New Delhi: Amid the widespread outrage against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that “that no force in the world” can stop the Centre from implementing the law, likening the Prime Minister with Lord Ram.

“No force in the world can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister who does not fear threats. He is a lion. If Narendra Modi is a Lord Ram, then Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman,” Chouhan said.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: No force in the world can stop the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister who does not fear threats. He is a lion. If Narendra Modi is a Lord Ram, then Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/E6o6glLL7O — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Chouhan’s statement comes even as the entire nation has been fuming over the Centre’s move that has been deemed religiously discriminatory by many protestors. His remark resonated with an earlier statement in Jaipur last year where he likened PM Modi with ‘God’. “PM Modi has emerged as a God for those who were persecuted and living in hell,” he had said.

States like Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already voiced their rejection for implementing the law. Meanwhile, the BJP-led government has also been holding several pro-CAA rallies in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, to inform citizens of the contents under the law.

The contentious CAA was enacted by Parliament in December last year and it came into effect on January 10. While the law proposes to grant Indian citizenship to six religious minorities – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian – from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled their native countries to escape religious persecution before December 31, 2014, it completely excludes Muslims from the list.