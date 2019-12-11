New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Mamaji’ has gone viral and that too over just a tweet in which he wrote nothing. Condemning the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that this violated all norms of international human rights law. “We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS “Hindu Rashtra” design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt,” Imran Khan tweeted along with a news article of Al Jazeera.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, BJP leader, Shivraj Singh retweeted Imran Khan’s tweet with two smiling emojis. (Probably he meant to say: the joke is on you). The tweet got 4.5K retweets and 22.4K likes in a day. And here’s how people reacted to Shivraj Singh Chohan’s sense of humour.

Epic Mamaji 🤣🤣 — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) December 10, 2019

आज पहली बार आपको हंसते देख कर दिल 😍 प्रसन्न हो गया 😂 😂 — अमित पटेल ℹ️ (@AmitViradiya5) December 10, 2019

मैं तो हमेशा खुश ही रहता हूँ। आप खुश तो मैं भी खुश। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 10, 2019

The BJP leader even interacted with other Twitter users on the issue.

मामाजी आपको नहीं लगता कि इमरान खान भी अपने यहां नागरिकता संशोधन कानून लेके आये जिससे भारत में असहज महसूस कर रहे लुट्येन्स लोगों को पाकिस्तान में नागरिकता मिल सके। — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 10, 2019

भारत में कोई भी भारतीय असहज हो ही नहीं सकता। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 10, 2019

As one Twitter user asked him whether he thinks that Imran Khan, too, should bring an amendment to accommodate people who are feeling ‘uneasy’ in India, the BJP leader quipped, ” No one is uneasy living in India’.

A light-hearted CAB exchange indeed.