Mumbai: Writer Shobhaa De has denied allegations made by former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit that he influenced her writings on Kashmir, calling his statements “dangerous, malicious”.

In a video, De said she is a patriotic Indian and feels “deeply insulted” by the claims made by Basit, who was appointed as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India in 2014 and served till 2018.

She was reacting to Basit’s claims in a video interview that after the July 2016 death of Burhan Wani, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, pellet guns were used on protesters and there was an economic blockade which none of the mainstream journalists was writing about.

He said it was a challenge for him to convince an Indian journalist to write about it till he met De who “agreed” and, in one of her columns wrote, “Now the time has come to resolve this issue once and for all through a plebiscite”.

In response, De said normally she would’ve let this comment go without bothering to react “but it’s very important to nail lies.” “Especially when it comes from a despicable man who is making up a story to discredit not just me but India as well,” she added.

She said the first and the last time she met Basit was at the Jaipur LitFest this year where Basit “imposed himself and intruded in a small room” at a publishing party. “He came and joined a small group, attempted a conversation, was snubbed and was almost as good as asked to leave. In those three minutes, he tried to bring in various issues. But the only issue which chased him away was when we mentioned China and that’s the last we saw of him.

“That’s the first and last time I ever encountered this man. What he is referring to is a column written in 2016.

“I’d like to place it on record, that what he’s doing is dangerous, malicious and it’s absolutely unfair to anybody who believes in the truth as we all do,” she said.

De said she was upset he could say “something like that about a person who has built a career on credibility and good journalism for over 40 years.”