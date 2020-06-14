New Delhi: Soon after the news about the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput surfaced online, a series of condolence messages started pouring in for the late actor. As per reports he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34. Also Read - 'Shocked, Difficult to Process': Virat Kohli Reacts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The actor's last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's Chhichhore. Police confirmed that the actor has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Prior to this, his manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, had ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who carved a niche for himself with his starring in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013.

After that he has never turned back from films and has acted in a number of flicks such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , Raabta , Kedarnath and Sonchiriya .

Mourning his death, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat expressed shock over his untimely death.

“Saddened to hear about sudden and untimely demise of the young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss. RIP #SushantSinghRajput,” he wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remembered the late actor, saying he was from his hometown Patna.

“Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

“Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a tweet.

Union minister Irani took to Twitter and wrote, “I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed Sushant Singh Rajput gone too soon ..”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, “The news of the death of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is shocking. I was fond of his acting skills, talent and capabilities. His passing is painful and it is a great loss for the film fraternity. May God give his family and fans the strength to bear this grief.”

Union Railway and Commerce Minister Goyal also condoled the death of the young actor saying we must prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also condoled the death of the actor and said, “I am extremely disturbed with the news of passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput. My humble tribute. I pray to god to give strength to his family, co-stars of the film industry and all those associated with him to bear the pain.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the actor’s death and said that his role of Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni in his biopic will be remembered forever.