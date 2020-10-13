New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reaction to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari’s letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that he was “shocked and surprised” at the kind of language used in the letter. Also Read - Tanishq Withdraws Ad: Netizens Call Out 'Bigoted Trolls', Chetan Bhagat Says 'Those Attacking Tanishq Can't Afford It Anyway'

Attaching a part of the Governor's letter, Pawar told the Prime Minister that given the "tone and tenor" of the letter, CM Thackeray was left with no option but to release it publicly.

"I must mention here that I agree the Hon. Governor can have his independent views and opinions on the issue. I also appreciate the prerogative of the Governor to convey his views to the Chief Minister. However, I am shocked and surprised to see the letter of the Governor released to the media and the kind of language used in the letter," he said.

Tone & tenor must always be in keeping with stature of constitutional post occupied by individuals. Looking at the turn of events, CM was left with no option but to release his reply to Gov in press. I endorse CM's decision on the issue: NCP chief in a letter to PM. #Maharashtra https://t.co/0nft7zfxaE pic.twitter.com/p58TjCSdWQ — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Earlier this morning, Uddhav Thackeray said, “As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn’t need verification from you.”

However, he assured the governor that the state government would consider his request seriously and take an appropriate decision soon with all COVID precautions.