New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reacted to the alleged rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian doctor and said that such a crime was ‘beyond imagination’.

Appalled at the incident, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I’m shocked to hear about the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination.”

Extending his condolences to the family, Gandhi added, “My thoughts & prayers are with the victim’s family at this time of immense grief.”

I'm shocked to hear about the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 29, 2019

A charred body, later identified as Dr Priyanka Reddy, was found under a culvert near Shadnagar in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday morning, a day after the veterinarian went missing.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Home Minister also reacted to the incident kicking up a storm for his strange comment. “This is an unfortunate incident. But why didn’t she call up 100? She was an educated woman,” the minister had said, in a way shifting the blame on the victim.

According to reports, the veterinarian went missing from Wednesday night while on her way from work. She had stopped at the Shamshabad toll booth where she parked her bike and took a cab to visit a dermatologist. When she returned, she found that her bike had a flat tyre which left her stranded there. She made a call to her sister for help seeing which a stranger offered her help. She refused the person as she was not comfortable. Police believe that the woman may have been raped before being murdered and burnt.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the case, and police are trying to piece together the details of the incident to establish their possible involvement.