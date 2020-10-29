New Delhi: In a shocker coming to light from Fortis hospital located in Sector 44 Gurugram, a 21-year-old tuberculosis patient was allegedly raped by a man when she was unconscious during the treatment from October 21 to 27. The matter was reported on October 27 when regained her consciousness and she informed her father of the incident. Also Read - Ameesha Patel Feared For Her Life During Bihar Campaign Trail, Says 'Could Have Been Raped, Killed'

The survivor wrote a three-page letter to her father where she named a man identified named Vikas as her assaulter. It was not immediately confirmed if the accused is a hospital staff or not. Also Read - 'Unlike UP...': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At BJP Over 'Gandhis Don't Care' Comment

An FIR in connection with the incident was lodged at Sushant Lok police Station on Wednesday. Also Read - Teenage Girl Shot, Killed For Resisting Sexual Harassment in UP's Firozabad

After receiving the complaint, the police rushed to the hospital to take the woman’s statement, but the doctors said that the woman was not in a condition to give the statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Maqsood Ahmad said that the matter is being investigated. The record of the hospital, CCTV footage are being scanned.

“The victim is not in a condition to record her statement. The statement of the victim will be taken only after clearance from the doctors, he said.

“The case is being investigated. The parents of the woman do not even know whether the accused is an employee of hospital or not. We are also questioning the hospital management about the incident. The situation will be clear only after the woman gives her statement. Further investigation is on,” the DCP added.

According to the police the victim is a residen of Mahendragarh district and suffering from tuberculosis. Due to breathing problems, she was placed on a ventilator.

The victim’s urged the police to carry out a medical test of his daughter.

(With agency inputs)