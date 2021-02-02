Ranchi: In a horrific case from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a 35-year-old man brutally murdered his mother in a fit of rage and then roasted chicken on her funeral pyre. The incident happened on Friday when the man, identified as Pradhan Soi, came home late night in an inebriated state. When his mother Sumi Soy reprimanded him for coming late, he battered her to death with a wooden stick. Also Read - 'People Become Doctors to Get Good Dowry': Jharkhand Official Makes Derogatory Remark, IMA Miffed

Shockingly enough, he felt no remorse and lit her funeral pyre in the courtyard of their house after murdering her. He then went ahead and cooked a chicken on the pyre and consumed it, The Times of India reported.

The next morning, Pradhan tried to incinerate Sumi’s half-burnt body on a stove, but was caught by his sister. She informed the neighbours who came rushing to the house and stopped him. They then tied him and alerted the police.

“When we went to the spot and found that Pawan Soi alias Pradhan Soi killed his mother by beating her with a stick and tried to cremate her in his courtyard. During the probe, it was found that he came drunk on Friday night and asked her mother for food. When Sumi delayed, Pradhan picked up a stick and flogged his mother to death,” Manoharpur SDPO Vimlesh Tripathy told India Today.

The cops further informed that Pradhan had also killed his father Gopal Soy 4 years back and had been to jail. It is not still clear whether he was released from jail on bail. The investigation into the case is underway.