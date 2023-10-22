Home

SHOCKING: 10 Heart Attack Deaths Reported In Just 24 Hours At Navratri Garba Celebrations In Gujarat

It has been reported that at least 10 people have passed away due to heart attacks in the Navatri Garba Celebrations in the past 24 hours.

10 Heart Attack Deaths In Just 24 Hours During Garba (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Navratri 2023 is going on and the celebrations are doubled when Garba events are organised across various cities. Garba Celebrations during Navratri have been quite traumatic in many cities as there have been several cases of deaths due to heart attacks in the past couple of years. Shockingly, in the past 24 hours, at least ten deaths have been reported during the Garba Celebrations and the cause of these deaths is heart attack. The casualties have occurred with teenagers to middle-aged people. Such incidents had also been reported last year during this time and now again, the cases of deaths have been shocking and heartbreaking, to say the least.

10 Heart Attack Deaths In Last 24 Hours In Gujarat

According to a report by India Today, at least 10 people have passed away due to heart attacks while doing Garba during the Navratri celebrations. All of the above mentioned cases are from Gujarat and this has been extremely shocking. On October 20, a 24-year-old man from Ahmedabad suddenly collapsed and died while he was playing garba; a 17-year old also died while playing garba in Kapadwanj. A series of similar cases have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. It has also been reported that in the first six days of Navratri, 521 calls for heart-related issued and 609 for breathlessness were received by the 108 emergency ambulance services. The time for these calls was between 6:00 PM and 2:00 AM, which usually is the time for playing Garba.

State Government Urges Hospirals, Health Centres To Be On High Alert

The alarming rise in deaths due to heart attacks during the Garba celebrations has prompted the state government to issue an alert to government hospitals and community health centres (CHCs). The government has asked the hospitals and health centres to be on high alert, especially those who are near the Garba venues. It has been instructed by the government to the garba organisers that corridors for ambulances must be created so that in cases of emergencies, there is no delay; they have also been asked to station doctors and ambulances at the celebration venues, provide CPR training to their staff and ensure ample availability of water.

17-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Heart Attack During Garba

A 17-year-old boy died of a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district, news agency ANI reported. According to MD Medicine Dr Aayush Patel, Veer Shah was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj during which he complained of dizziness and became unconscious. ” A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended on him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital,” ANI quoted Dr Patel as saying.

Veer’s parents were unaware of the incident and were enjoying the Navratri celebrations at a second Garba ground in Kapadwanj when tragedy struck. The deceased boy’s father Ripal Shah, with teary eyes, urged people to stay cautious, “Be careful playing Garba, do not continue playing it without rest. I lost my child today and wish no such incident happens to anyone else,” he said. At the ground where Veer Shah died, the organisers stood silent for two minutes as the mark of tribute to the 17-year-old boy. The Garba event scheduled at the ground was postponed due to his passing. Additionally, as a sign of unity, all Garba organizers in Kapadvanj city and the surrounding areas decided to suspend all planned celebratory activities for a day.

