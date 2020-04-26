New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman, who had been stuck for a month in Sawai Madhopur due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown was allegedly gangraped by three men in a government school premises on the night of April 23-24. Also Read - 1,990 Cases Reported on Day As Lockdown Relaxed, No Link But Biggest Single-Day Hike

A police official said that all three accused identified as Rishikesh Meena, Lakhan Regar and Kamal Kharwal have been arrested and produced before a court. District Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia has also ordered an inquiry into the matter

In her statement, the victim said that she decided to walk down to Jaipur as she was not able to make her way back to her home for over a month. Notably, the woman had gone to Dausa jail to visit her son, an accused in a gangrape case. Reports claimed that the woman was also an accused in the gangrape-POCSO case, however, she was acquitted last year.

” “Her son was shifted from a jail in Jaipur to Dausa due to coronavirus. She had been moving around in the district for the past month. On April 23, when she reached a village, the beat constable informed the head constable about her”, a leading portal quoted Sawai Madhopur SP Sudheer Choudhary as saying.

The SP further informed that the woman was sent to a local quarantine facility after her medical examination was done