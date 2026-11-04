Shocking: 9-year-old girl collapses in Delhi school classroom, dies, family alleges no CPR was given – CCTV footage surfaces

9-Year-Old Girl Collapses In Classroom: A shocking incident has surfaced in Delhi where a nine-year-old Class 3 student died after collapsing inside her classroom on Wednesday. The incident took place at Lovely Heritage School, which is located in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 2. The incident triggered panic among the students and teachers, raising questions over the school’s emergency medical facilities. The family of the minor girl raised questions about the educational institution, saying that the child was not provided with timely first aid and CPR.
According to school authorities, the minor student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. But the doctors declared her dead.
The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced in which the girl can be seen entering the classroom after returning from games period. She enters the classroom, places her hands on her waist and then suddenly collapses.
The teacher immediately rushes to the girl, picks her up and places her on a chair. The girl appears to be completely unconscious.
Other CCTV footage from the school premises reportedly shows the girl climbing the stairs alongside other students. In another clip, she is seen in an indoor area within the school premises, accompanied by several children.
Preliminary information has suggested a possible heart attack as the cause of death, though the exact circumstances have not yet been established.
Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for the postmortem procedure. The exact cause of death is yet to be established.
According to school principal Bhawna Malik, the nine-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after she collapsed.
The family of the child raised questions about the school’s emergency response, alleging that the institution did not have proper medical arrangements to handle a critical emergency.
The parents further claimed that the child was not given CPR immediately after she collapsed.
Police have registered a case after receiving a complaint from parents and are investigating the matter.
(with ANI inputs)
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