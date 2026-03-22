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Shocking breach of trust: Doctor plants hidden camera in delivery room, secretly records videos, extorts colleague over one-sided love

Shocking breach of trust: Doctor plants hidden camera in delivery room, secretly records videos, extorts colleague over one-sided love

The accused, identified as Dr Kamal Nandha, secretly installed a hidden camera inside a bulb holder in a delivery room at a clinic.

Shocking breach of trust: Doctor plants hidden camera in delivery room, secretly records videos, extorts colleague over one-sided love

Shocking Breach Of Trust: A shocking incident has surfaced from Gujarat where a doctor was arrested for allegedly installing a hidden camera inside a clinic in Rajkot. According to police, the accused doctor used the recorded footage to blackmail one of his colleagues. The accused doctor, identified as Kamal Nandha, allegedly acted due to one-sided love for a female doctor. Police stated that it has recovered over 3,000 videos during the investigation. The accused used to replace the memory card of the hidden cam to collect the recordings, a practice believed to have continued since 2023.

Where Did The Accused Doctor Install A Hidden Camera?

According to a police team, who are investigating the case, some clips featured private moments of the victim doctor and a female colleague.

The accused doctor secretly installed a spy camera inside a bulb holder in a clinic delivery room. The clinic is located on Sadhu Vaswani Road.

The hidden camera was set up so that whenever the light was switched on, it started recording. These clips were saved in the device’s memory card. Police state that the footage included private moments of the victim’s doctor and a female colleague.

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The accused doctor allegedly shared the video recordings with a few local individuals posing as journalists. The recordings were then used to blackmail the victim doctor.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Jagdish Bangarva, the accused doctor holds a BHMS degree.

“The camera was concealed in a bulb holder and recorded footage onto a memory card,” he said.

Blackmail Escalated, Rs 50,000 Extorted

Police said the blackmail by the accused doctor escalated over time, with repeated harassment since 2024.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from the victim and had extorted Rs 50,000 so far.

Police stated that a total of 12 people have been named in the case.

One-Sided Love

As per the complaint, the motive of the crime was accused’s one-sided love for the female doctor, who was reportedly in a relationship with the complainant.

Cops are putting their efforts to trace and arrest all accused persons linked to the case.

Further details are awaited.

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