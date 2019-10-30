Hyderabad: The painting spree of YSR Congress party colours on buildings, has triggered major controversy after officials in an Andhra village replaced the National Flag with ruling party colour on a panchayat building.

On Wednesday, Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy government for disrespecting the tricolour. In a tweet put out on Wednesday morning, Naidu attached the picture which showed the YSRCP flag being painted over the Indian flag on the wall of Pulivendula panchayat building.

Calling the act as ‘shocking and abominable’, Naidu demanded an apology from the ruling government.

I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! @ysjagan’s government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours #YSRCPDisrespectsTricolour pic.twitter.com/MvKKo2xx30 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 30, 2019

This controversial act of erasing of Tricolour has attracted criticism from other political parties as well.

As per a Deccan Herald report, BJP state unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana took strong objection to the painting of Panchayat buildings with party colours and said, “The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government failed miserably except in painting buildings with party colours.”

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh in a tweet, also taunted the government and called it ‘downright disgusting’.

Forget changing names or colours of @ncbn’s schemes / projects, @ysjagan’s Govt is now replacing Indian Tricolours (on Govt buildings) with YSR Congress party colours. What next? Replacing our national anthem and Telugu Talli song with Party Songs? Downright disgusting!! pic.twitter.com/AUVtp9omJt — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 29, 2019

As per a government order released in August, officials have been asked to get all the village secretariat offices in Andhra Pradesh painted in YSRCP colours of white, green and blue. It also mentioned an order to have a photograph of the Chief Minister displayed in the village secretariats.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had slammed the government for the decision and termed it as a blatant misuse of power.