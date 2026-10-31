Shocking: Class 3 kid brutally assaults kindergarten girl at Panchkula school, slams her head against table and bricks, CCTV footage emerges

Panchkula Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana where a six-year-old girl was brutally thrashed by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a school in Panchkula. The minor girl sustained several injuries in the incident, which took place on Wednesday. She was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. The family of the minor has questioned the school’s security arrangements, saying that the third-grade student himself led them to unconscious girl.
CCTV footage of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media, showing the third-grade student grabbing the girl and banging her head against a desk. When the girl falls to the floor, the accused boy starts kicking and punching her and hitting her with a brick. The girl is seen bleeding in the footage.
The family alleged that a third-grade student lured the girl to the first floor under the pretext that her father had called for her, and it was there that she was subjected to a brutal assault. They have also raised concerns regarding the school’s CCTV surveillance.
Parents of the victim girl alleged that the third-grade student accused of assaulting the girl was the one who led them to her, where she lay injured and unconscious inside the school premises.
The girl’s uncle claimed that when the family arrived at the school searching for her, it was this third-grade student who took them to where she was.
“This incident serves as a lesson for all schools. It’s crucial, because if such incidents occur—despite having so many schools and so many teachers—then no one will want to send their children to school. Whether it’s a private school or a government school—the staff are paid substantial salaries, yet they fail to do their jobs properly,” he told ANI.
According to the victim’s parents, their minor daughter was first attacked with a stone and subsequently with a flowerpot. They stated that the victim was dragged for a significant distance. She sustained critical injuries and went unconscious after the attack.
(with ANI inputs)
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