New Delhi: Suspecting that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, a man hired two women, who posed as health workers and poisoned a Home Guard and his entire family on the pretext of giving medicine to prevent coronavirus infection in north Delhi's Alipur area, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim along with his family, comprising three members, fell sick and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are recovering, a senior police official said, adding that the man who had hired the two women, identified as Pradeep (42), has been arrested.

According to the police, the women were hired by Pradeep to take revenge from the victim, who worked as a Home Guard.

The incident took place on Sunday morning.

The women went to the victim’s house posing as health workers. The women told the family members that they have medicine to prevent COVID-19 infection, which everyone must consume to keep their families safe, police said.

The women then gave the family a bottle with some liquid, a senior police officer said.

The family consumed the liquid and fell sick after which they were rushed to a hospital where they are recovering, the officer said.

During the investigation, police identified the two women through CCTV footage and apprehended them. The women said that they were hired by a man for the job, police said.

Later Pradeep was also arrested. He suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with the victim, police said.

To take revenge, Pardeep gave the women some money and asked them to poison the family. A case has been registered in this connection, police added.

Source: PTI