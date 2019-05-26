Hyderabad: A woman in Telangana killed her two children, aged five and two-and-a-half, after a quarrel with her husband.

Identified as Chinthala Saroja, the accused woman, stuffed cloth in the mouths of her sons and battered them to death with glass bottles, a report in News18 claimed. After committing the crime, she surrendered before the police.

The gruesome crime was reported from Ganesh Nagar near Siddipet town, about 100 km from Hyderabad.

The 28-year-old housewife was alone at home when she committed the crime. Speaking to the media, she revealed that after having a fight with her husband, a driver, she decided to kill the children and commit suicide. However, she could not gather the courage to end her life so she surrendered to the police.

As per the police, the couple married six years ago. It was an inter-caste marriage.