Kanpur: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a man has allegedly cut off a woman's nose with a sharp-edged weapon in the Kalyanpur police area. The woman who has been identified as Rekha is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Issuing a complaint, Rekha alleged that one Vinod, a canteen operator of the hospital, first asked her to remove her tea kiosk from near the hospital and then got into a heated argument with her. Meanwhile, Vinod claimed that his business was being adversely affected after Rekha set up her tea stall.

She alleged that when she resisted, he pushed her onto the ground and pinned her down. "When I raised an alarm, he picked up a knife and severed her nose. After this, he threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to run her tea stall," she told the police.

Kalyanpur police station in-charge Veer Singh said, "Prima-facie, it came to fore that there was a dispute between Rekha and Vinod over some kind of business rivalry. The matter is being investigated by registering a cross FIRs."

(with IANS inputs)